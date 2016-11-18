PARKING ALERT: Thousands expected at North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center

While Dolly Parton sings 9 to 5 inside the Coliseum Friday night, women will be vying for the Miss South Carolina USA crown at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Expecting thousands in the area, Coliseum officials have issued a parking alert.



Event attendees can begin parking when the lot opens up at 3 p.m. Doors to the Coliseum and PAC open at 6:30 p.m.

The pageant and concert both start at 7:30 p.m.

If you think you'll have trouble finding a spot, off-site parking and free shuttles will be available at the Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets starting at 6 p.m.



Officials are advising people to grab a friend, carpool and come early.

The Miss South Carolina USA pageant will continue for a second day on Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.









