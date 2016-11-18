Quantcast

Officials: Suspect 'grazes' officer with car, crashes into shed

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say a suspect grazed a police officer with his or her vehicle before crashing into a shed on James Island early Friday morning. 

The police officer was on foot, and a search for the suspect has since been called off. 

The officer was grazed by a suspect's vehicle on Riverland Drive, near George Griffith Boulevard, according to the Charleston Police Department. 

The vehicle eventually went off the road and hit a shed on Fergusen Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol's LCpl. Matt Southern says.

The officer was not injured.

This is a developing story. 

