One killed in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A fatal accident is being investigated in Colleton County.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened on Highway 303, also known as Green Pond Highway, at 8:45 p.m. Thursday 

The driver was heading northbound when before the vehicle ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. 

That person was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The Colleton County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the victim. 

