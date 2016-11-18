One killed in Colleton County crash

A fatal accident is being investigated in Colleton County.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened on Highway 303, also known as Green Pond Highway, at 8:45 p.m. Thursday

The driver was heading northbound when before the vehicle ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

That person was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Colleton County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the victim.

