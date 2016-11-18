5 Around Town: A Chili cook-off, a concert for a great cause and a holiday market

Enjoy time with friends and family around the Lowcountry this weekend, starting with a chili competition and a chance to meet some of your favorite Live 5 anchors and reporters!



17th annual Chili Cook-off & Oyster Roast



If you're a chili and oyster lover, this Saturday you'll have the chance to enjoy both, at the 17th annual Chili Cook-off & Oyster Roast!

The Charleston Animal Society is putting on this annual fundraising feast and the event is all for a great cause, to raise money for the animal society's medical fund.



More than 100 teams will be on hand, competing to win the prize of "best chili" at the event. The cook-off is happening at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Teams will compete in categories including traditional, unique and Best in Show.



In addition to chili and oysters here will be live music, pet adoptions, a Kid's Zone and games!



Several Live 5 anchors and reporters will also be on hand with chili for everyone in attendance.



The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. Click here for more information.



The Red Cross Concert for Heroes



This Sunday, you can enjoy a rockin' good time with friends and family.



The Red Cross Concert for Heroes will feature performer Edwin McCain, a Lowcountry native who has performed with Hootie & the Blowfish.



Concert for Heroes will be honoring and celebrating the 100th anniversary of Red Cross service.



Tickets are $25 before Sunday and $32 the day of the concert. 100 percent of proceeds and ticket sales will be donated to the American Red Cross. The event is happening at Patriots Point from two to seven pm. To purchase tickets, go here.



Charleston Holiday Market

The Charleston Holiday Market is back this weekend.



The event is a great kick-off to the holiday season, and features more than 200 exhibitors, artists, boutiques, specialty food vendors, and craftsmen from 20+ states across the nation.



In addition to art, crafts, and fabulous holiday shopping, Santa Claus will be there to take pictures with children and to hear every child’s wish list!



There is something for everyone on your holiday shopping list, at this event! The market is happening at the N. Charleston Convention center and runs Friday through Sunday.



The Charleston Holiday Market will operate Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tickets for adults are $8. For more information, go here.

