Radio personality hosts annual turkey giveaway

A radio personality originally from the Lowcountry will return for a good cause Saturday.
According to his Instagram account, Charlemagne Tha God's third annual turkey giveaway and health fair will be held at the old Berkeley High School gymnasium, 406 W. Main Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
One turkey per household will be given out while supplies last, according to the flyer.
The event was also made possible by Third Eye Awareness and will be co-hosted by Abiding Word Ministries Pastor Gourdine.
Local vendors will also be on-site.
Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>