Radio personality hosts annual turkey giveaway

A radio personality originally from the Lowcountry will return for a good cause Saturday.

According to his Instagram account, Charlemagne Tha God's third annual turkey giveaway and health fair will be held at the old Berkeley High School gymnasium, 406 W. Main Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

One turkey per household will be given out while supplies last, according to the flyer.

The event was also made possible by Third Eye Awareness and will be co-hosted by Abiding Word Ministries Pastor Gourdine.

Local vendors will also be on-site.

