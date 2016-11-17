Slager defense team calls electric shock expert, witnesses from SLED to the stand

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson goes over an animation created by expert witness Bill Williams. (Source: AP/Pool)

Defense attorneys for the former North Charleston police officer charged with murder in the death of Walter Scott continued calling witnesses and experts to the stand, beginning the fourth week of the trial Monday.

Michael Slager is charged with murder in Scott’s April 4, 2015, shooting death. Slager said the shooting incident occurred after Scott ran from a traffic stop and took hold of his Taser.

The defense called an electric shock specialist in addition to a forensic photographer and a scientist who both did work on the case.

Electric shock expert Dr. Mark Kroll testified that damage found on Slager's uniform came from a Taser, while SLED scientist Megan Fletcher said she couldn't be sure.

Forensic photographer William Vanadore testified he took more than 2,000 photos of Michael Slager's uniform and Walter Scott's shirt. Vanadore said his job was to see if "anything jumped out" from the photos, such as blood.

The trial is expected to continue for at least two more weeks. The defense has more witnesses and could rest by the middle of next week.

Defense began presenting its case Thursday

The trial recessed for the week Thursday afternoon after a defense witness contradicted a state witness's analysis of a cell phone video.

Cellphone video of the incident, appearing to show Scott being shot in the back as he ran away, attracted worldwide attention.

An expert for the defense team for a former North Charleston police officer charged with murder called enhanced video of the shooting of a man who fled a traffic stop "very misleading."

Grant Fredericks was hired by Slager's defense team to analyze that video and the in-car camera footage from Slager's police cruiser.

The images Fredericks presented were mostly blurry, but he said there is no doubt Scott and Slager were both on the ground and as he put it, "connected."

Slager's attorneys also asked Fredericks to analyze the animation presentation presented to jurors on Wednesday by prosecution witness Bill Williams.

Fredericks testified Williams' images misrepresent the distance between the two men when the shots were fired.

“The distortion in doing this process stretched the image and it moves the position of all of the objects away from each other so it exaggerates the distance between officer Slager and Mr. Scott," he said.

Fredericks told the jury the corrected images show a very different picture, adding that perception is everything.

Court will resume on Monday for another short week. The judge is expected to recess for the week at noon on Wednesday. Court will not be in session on Thanksgiving Day or on Black Friday, defense attorneys have said.

Slager faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

