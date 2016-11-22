Competency hearing for Dylann Roof ends, judge to decide whether to resume trial

After two full days of testimony, a competency hearing for the man charged in the Emanuel AME Church shooting has ended.

The hearing, which went on late into a second day Tuesday, remained closed to the public and the media.

The hearing ended at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but there was no ruling from Judge Richard Gergel as to whether Roof is competent to stand trial. If Gergel finds Roof competent, jury selection is likely to resume as planned on Monday.

Roof has been present during the hearing, attorneys confirmed.

Last week, Gergel ordered the competency hearing to begin on Monday, saying jury selection would resume on Nov. 28.

Roof plead not guilty to 33 federal charges in the deadly attack last year. In addition to the deaths of nine people and attempted murder of three, the Eastover man faces federal hate crime and firearms charges.

Investigators say Roof started shooting an hour after joining the group in bible study.

"Seventy-seven shots. It actually sounded like a transformer blew," survivor Felicia Sanders said, recalling the incident.

Prior to leaving, Roof stood over a victim and uttered "a racially inflammatory statement," investigators said.

One of the nine people killed that night was the church's pastor, state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

The others killed were identified as Cynthia Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lance, Rev. Depayne Middleton Doctor, Tywanza Sanders, Dr. Daniel Simmons, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton and Myra Thompson.

