Charleston Basket Brigade donates 3,500 Thanksgiving meals

Hundreds of volunteers filled the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston Tuesday for the Charleston Basket Brigade.

The annual event draws local families, corporations, schools and more groups to put together and fill boxes of Thanksgiving meals for Tri-County families in need.

Jeffrey Mason joined family and friends on the assembly line of volunteers.

"We got pumpkin pies, turkeys, marshmallows, cans of foods and bread. Whatever you can think of pretty much," he said while quickly stepping away from his duties.

Each family receives a box of food to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal, including a 14-pound turkey, a handful of sides and an anonymous letter of love. Piggly Wiggly teamed up with the event this year.

The Charleston Basket Brigade began in 2008 after co-founders Pam Hartley and Michelle Scarafile wanted to make a difference during the holidays. It started as a small effort feeding 75 families. This year the co-founders plan to serve 3,500 families.

Over the past eight years, the initiative has raised a total of $534,500 and fed 17,839 families in need, according to a release.

A full list of volunteer and fundraising opportunities are available online at www.charlestonbasketbrigade.com.

