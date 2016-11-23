Gov. Nikki Haley accepts Trump's offer for U.N. ambassador

Gov. Nikki Haley has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Haley said she accepted the offer.

Born and raised in Bamberg and the daughter immigrants from India, the Republican is currently serving her second term.

If confirmed by the Senate, Haley would become the voice of the Trump administration at the 193-nation world body. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster would become governor and Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman would become lieutenant governor.

"I always expected to finish the remaining two years of my second term as governor," Haley said. "Not doing so is difficult because I love serving South Carolina more than anything."

Haley said a sense of duty moved her to accept the new assignment.

"When the President believes you have a major contribution to make to the welfare of our nation, and to our nation’s standing in the world, that is a calling that is important to heed."

She would be the first female named to the Trump Cabinet.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.