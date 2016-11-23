AAA Carolinas: More people will travel this Thanksgiving

The AAA Carolinas travel group projects that 2 million people in North Carolina and South Carolina will journey at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving.

That’s an increase of almost two percent over last year.



The group projects 1.4 million people in North Carolina and 670,000 people in South Carolina will hit the road during the Thanksgiving travel period, which extends from Wednesday through Sunday.



AAA Carolinas attributes its projected increase to higher wages, increased consumer spending and overall strength in consumer confidence.



The average price of gas in North Carolina is $2.13 a gallon. In South Carolina, it’s $1.99. That’s higher than last year, when the averages were $2.10 and $1.91, respectively.



