'Smoking materials' cause porch fire at downtown Charleston home

Crews extinguished a downtown Charleston porch fire caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials" Thanksgiving morning.

Residents of a home on the 400 block of Race Street told Charleston fire officials they stepped onto their porch before 9 a.m. to find flames, hours after first smelling smoke.

A fire unit arrived less than three minutes later, according to the Charleston Fire Department. Firefighters attacked the fire and contained the damage to the exterior of the home.

Smoking materials (i.e., cigarettes, cigars, pipes, etc.) are the leading cause of fire deaths in the United States, experts at the NFPA say.

