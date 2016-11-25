Multiple taken to hospital after crash on I-526

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Several were taken to the hospital after a crash that shut down eastbound lanes on I-526.

Charleston police officers say an accident involving at least two cars happened just before midnight near the Clements Ferry Road exit.

Multiple lanes were closed as authorities responded, but they have since been reopened.

