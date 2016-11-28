Crews extinguish grease fire at West Ashley BBQ restaurant

The owner of a popular West Ashley restaurant says they will be closed for a day after a small grease fire.

According to Charleston County dispatchers, firefighters were called to Swig & Swine on the 1200 block of Savannah Highway Monday morning.

The facility had staff on site through the night monitoring the smoker operation, but discovered the unit producing excessive smoke this morning before flames erupted, according to Charleston Fire Department spokesperson, Mike Julazadeh.

Staff started to extinguish the fire and called 911.

The fire damage was limited to the front room, which is a screened enclosure housing the smoker unit.

Julazadeh said the interior of the restaurant sustained minor smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

