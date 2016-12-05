Watson named Heisman finalist

Clemson junior quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the three finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The award is given each year to the best player in college football.

Watson will be joined in New York by fellow finalists quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville, quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, defensive back Jabril Peppers of Michigan and wide receiver Dede Westbrook of Oklahoma.

Watson had a hand in five touchdowns in the Tigers 42-35 victory against Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship game Saturday. The junior has set numerous records. His 37 touchdown passes this year are a school record.

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday at 8pm on ESPN.