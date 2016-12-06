Baby born on plane diverted to Charleston airport given a fitting name

The name given to the infant born mid-air before his flight was diverted to Charleston — Jet — fits him perfectly.

The plane, heading for Orlando Sunday, had to make a stop after the unexpected arrival.

Jet's mom and dad were on their way home after a baby shower in Pennsylvania, Medical University of South Carolina spokesperson Heather Woolwine said. The family is now resting at MUSC.

Born 14 weeks early, baby Jet weighs in at slightly more than two pounds.

The infant is currently in critical condition but is surrounded by his family's love and the neonatal healthcare team.

"He was a little bit colder than a baby born inside the hospital when he arrived here, and it is remarkable that he was able to go for some time without some type of respiratory support while on his way to us," Woolwine said.

Coincidentally, "Jet" was on the parents' list of names before they went into labor.

My @SouthwestAir flight from PHL to MCO was diverted to Charleston because a woman went into labor. Flight crew did a great job. pic.twitter.com/63yVrkWWRL — Izzy Gould (@IzzyGould) December 4, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.