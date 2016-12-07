Patriots Point to commemorate 75th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Patriots Point will hold a memorial service as the Nation marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on pearl harbor Wednesday.

More than 2,400 service members were killed in the surprise attack in Hawaii on Dec. 7 1941, making it one of the most deadly attacks on American soil. In total, more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged, including eight battleships.

The memorial service starts onboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at 11 a.m. Admission and parking will be free beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the service, the museum will show a live stream of the memorial service held at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

