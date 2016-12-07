Man charged in connection with North Charleston homicide

Officers say an arrest has been made in connection with a September homicide.

Maurice Washington, 25, was booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on murder and firearms charges Tuesday night in connection with the death of 47-year-old Ivan Greene. A bond hearing will be held Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the 4600 block of Hassel Ave. on Sept. 23 to find a shooting victim later identified as Greene. He was taken to MUSC, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers searched abandoned trailers believed to be housing suspects on nearby Mint Avenue, but the incident report states they were unable to find any at that time. During the investigation, officers found a black Lincoln Navigator that collided with a light pole.

Witnesses said they saw three armed males flee from the wrecked SUV. Eight shell casings were found on the sidewalk across from Hassel Avenue on E Montague Avenue.

Washington surrendered Tuesday, fifteen minutes after officers and U.S. Marshals surrounded a home on English Street.

