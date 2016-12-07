Deputies searching for man accused of using stolen credit card

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a gas station.

Deputies say he used the card at a Circle K gas station on West Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

According to an incident report, the suspect stole the card in a home burglary on James Island in November.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect leaving the gas station in this pickup truck.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.