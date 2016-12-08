Jurors view graphic images of Emanuel AME Church shooting scene

Keion Gordon, a friend of Tywanza Sanders, testified on Thursday to a Snapchat video which apparently showed Roof during the bible study at the Mother Emanuel AME church. (Source: Robert Maniscalco)

Shelby police officer testifying on Dec. 8 in regards to the traffic stop in North Carolina which they led to the arrest of Dylann Roof. (Source: Robert Maniscalco)

Britney Burke testifies to pictures of the crime scene on Dec. 8. (Source: Robert Maniscalco)

Still from a video that the government says shows Roof leaving the church following the shooting.

Editor's note: The following content contains graphic details that viewers may find disturbing.

It was an emotional day for jurors as they were shown graphic images of the Emanuel AME Church shooting scene during testimony in the federal trial of 22-year-old Dylann Roof.

Roof is charged with hate crimes in the death of nine people at the downtown Charleston church.

Pictures showed the victims lying on the floor as well as bullet holes on chairs and along the walls of the fellowship hall of the church.

There were some tears from family members inside the courtroom as those images were displayed, but many stayed in their seats.

Britney Burke with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations detailed the scene pictures and told the jury what she had photographed.

"My initial response was that something large had happened," Burke said when she arrived at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

She and other CSI officers searched specific areas to photograph and log evidence.

Many of the pictures showed several victims lying on the floor under round tables. Burke went into detail on the identity of the victims seen in the pictures.

One image showed a man, identified as the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, lying on the floor near the purple chairs with a blood trail near him.

Burke also identified Cynthia Hurd who is seen underneath a table whose tablecloth had bullet holes in it. One picture showed Tywanza Sanders lying on his back with pools of blood around him.

Burke said 54 fired projectiles were recovered from the autopsies of the victims.

According to Burke, four projectiles were collected from Daniel Simmons, five from Sharonda Singleton, three from Rev. Pinckney, eight from DePayne Middleton Doctor, six from Cynthia Hurd, 11 from Susie Jackson, four from Tywanza Sanders, seven from Ethel Lance and eight from Myra Thompson.

In addition, Burke detailed the numerous bullets and magazines found in the church.

Burke showed images depicting multiple magazines on the floor as well as the back corner of the fellowship hall lined with yellow markers identifying shell casings.

According to Burke, 74 shell casings were collected from inside the fellowship hall. Previous information presented on Wednesday indicated the shooter had a total of 88 bullets.

Burke said seven cartridge magazines were also found at the crime scene. One of the magazines still had four live rounds in it.

Twenty-two projectiles, or portions of a bullet, were found inside the hall, according to Burke.

Among the pictures shown was a table with a bible, a sheet of paper and a handgun magazine on top of it. One picture showed a pool of blood on the floor.

The jurors also saw several scans of images and photos that were used to create a 360-degree look at specific areas of the crime scene.

Numerous tables are seen as well as purple chairs. Blood could be seen under the chairs.

The jury also looked at some video taken from the church's surveillance cameras showing the victims and survivors coming and going from the church before the shooting took place.

Surveillance video also showed Roof driving into the church parking lot, entering the church and leaving the church with a gun in hand.

The government released video Thursday night to the media showing what they say shows Roof leaving the church following the shooting.

North Carolina officers testify in Dylann Roof traffic stop, arrest

Daniel Burnet, an officer with the Shelby Police Department, testified that he was involved in the June 18 traffic stop near the Shelby city limits in North Carolina which led to Roof's arrest.

Burnet told the court he heard about the shooting on the news and that the suspect had not been taken into custody at that time. According to Burnet, dispatch officials had alerted officers to a possible sighting of Roof.

Burnet, along with two other officers, responded to the report and pulled over Roof's vehicle.

The officer said he then ordered Roof to place his hands on the steering wheel, then told him to turn the car off and step out.

Burnet said when he asked the driver's name, Roof responded,"Dylann Roof." Burnet testified that a gun was found inside Roof's vehicle underneath a pillow in the back seat.

During Burnet's testimony, dash cam footage of the officers performing the traffic stop and arresting Roof was shown to jurors. Burnet said Roof waived extradition and was flown back to Charleston that afternoon with the FBI.

Michael Meyers, a patrol sergeant with the Shelby Police Department, also testified and told the jurors that Roof had complied with the officers' commands.

Meyers says when the officers observed Roof was compliant, the officers put their weapons away.

According to Meyers, Roof admitted he was "personally involved" in the Mother Emanuel shooting.

Meyers told the jurors when he asked Roof if there was anything in the car that could harm law enforcement, Roof replied,"There's a gun in the vehicle."

Prosecutors say they intend to have additional testimony from Shelby officers on Friday as well spend most of the morning focusing on Roof's confession.

The government said it should take three hours to introduce the confession and then play the two-hour video.

Tywanza Sanders' friend testifies to Snapchat video of Dylann Roof

Keion Gordon, a friend of Tywanza Sanders, testified on Thursday to a Snapchat video which showed Roof during the bible study at the Mother Emanuel AME church.

Gordon said he learned about Sanders' death from other friends, and watched news accounts and social media on the incident.

Gordon told jurors he discovered Sanders had uploaded something on Snapchat from the bible study at the Mother Emanuel AME church on June 17.

"I thought it was very strange to see the last thing he posted," Gordon said.

According to Gordon, the 10-second video shows people sitting around a table.

"In the corner of the video, you could see the accused killer in it," Gordon said.

The government also pointed that a person in the video also shows Roof present.

Felicia Sanders testifies

On Wednesday the court saw survivor Felicia Sanders and a surviving little girl in police body camera video of the scene, played by the prosecution. State Senator and pastor Rev. Clementa Pinckney was laying on the ground.

Testimony from officers who responded to the scene can be expected Thursday.

Authorities say Roof opened fire on a group of black parishioners after joining them in Bible Study in the basement of the historic church in downtown Charleston.

Pinckney, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lee Lance, DePayne Middleton Doctor, Tywanza Sanders, Daniel Simmons, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton and Myra Thompson died that night. Sanders, the young girl and Polly Sheppard survived.

Roof allegedly told investigators he wanted to start a race war.

Many in the courtroom — including a defense attorney and several jurors — cried as Sanders testified about what happened after the group closed their eyes in prayer on June 17, 2015.

She spoke about the victims, including her son Tywanza, who was 26 years old.

"I watched my son come into this world and I watched my son leave this world," she said to the court as they wiped tears from their eyes.

The day after the shooting, the accused gunman was captured without incident in North Carolina.

The lead attorney for Dylann Roof said he wasn’t there to argue whether or not the incident happened, but wanted the jury to focus on why the action was committed when they reach the sentencing phase.

Roof is charged with 33 federal counts including hate crimes and weapons charges. He faces life in prison or death for his alleged crimes.

