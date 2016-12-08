Small earthquake recorded in Lowcountry

A low-magnitude earthquake stirred an area of the Lowcountry Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 1.4 earthquake in Summerville just after 7 a.m.

A map on the government agency's website pinpoints the epicenter of the quake at the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation.

Earthquakes between magnitudes 1.0 and 3.0 are typically not felt, the agency says.

