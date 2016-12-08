Officers searching for women accused of using credit cards stolen from senior facility residents

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two women they believe used stolen credit cards from residents of a senior living facility.

Officers say the women are suspected of making several purchases around the Mount Pleasant and Charleston areas with cards from people that live at The Palms Senior Living Community in Mount Pleasant.

Anyone with information about these two subjects is asked to contact Detective Fey at 843-884-4176 orLFey@tompsc.com. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.