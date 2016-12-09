Ridge Baptist Church to open a warming shelter Friday evening

Ridge Baptist Church in Summerville will open a warming shelter Friday night due to frigid temperatures in the forecast. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m. Friday and close doors around 7 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are offering a space to sleep and warm meals for those who need it.

The church is located on 2168 Ridge Church Road. No pets are allowed.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.