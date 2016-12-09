Quantcast

Civil rights group calls for immediate retrial of Michael Slager

Slager testifies in court. (Source: AP Pool/File) Slager testifies in court. (Source: AP Pool/File)
Walter Scott. Source: Facebook Walter Scott. Source: Facebook
A civil rights organization called Friday for an immediate retrial of the North Charleston police officer charged in the shooting death of a motorist who fled a traffic stop.

Michael Slager is charged in the April 4, 2015, death of Walter Scott. 

After a five-week trial, a jury tasked with deciding whether Slager is guilty of either murder or voluntary manslaughter or not guilty on the basis of self-defense told a judge Monday they would be unable to reach a unanimous decision. 

Disappointed with the outcome of the case earlier this week, South Carolina NAN leader Elder James Johnson called on President-elect Donald Trump to create a commission that investigates the shootings of unarmed African Americans once he takes office.   

Legal experts say it could take months before Slager is retried. 

