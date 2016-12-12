Jury shown surveillance video showing Dylann Roof purchasing gun

Still from a video that the government says shows Roof leaving the church following the shooting. (Source: U.S. Dist. Court of S.C.)

A sketch showing the 2-hour video confession being shown to jurors on Dec. 9, 2016. (Source: Robert Maniscalco)

Jurors in the Dylann Roof federal trial were shown surveillance video on Monday of Roof purchasing a gun two months before the shooting that took the lives of nine people at Mother Emanuel AME.

The video shows Roof buying the weapon at a gun store called Shooter's Choice near Columbia.

Ronald Thrailkill, the general manager at Shooter's Choice, testified Roof came into the store on April 11, 2015 and was shown a firearm out of a case where the Glock handguns were kept.

According to Thrailkill, Roof returned on April 16, 2015 after Thrailkill was informed by the database system that he could continue to sell a firearm to Roof.

Surveillance footage showed Roof buying the gun and walking out with the Glock box which also contained three ammunition magazines.

Thrailkill said Roof came back into the store a few minutes later and purchased two additional magazines.

Thrailkill testified Roof then came back on April 27, 2015 and purchased three additional magazines.

Employees at the store said the federal government’s background check did not deny Roof from buying the gun within the three-day wait period they observe.

It was not until 12 days after the shooting that the federal government told the store not to sell to Roof.

Britney Burke with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations also testified on evidence that was collected from Roof's car which was filled with clothes, food wrappers, and several pieces of paper.

Among those pieces of paper was a list of local churches in the Charleston area.

A yellow piece of paper listed off Mother Emanuel AME, Morris Brown AME, Calvary Episcopal, Central Baptist, Ebenezer AME and another catholic church.

Another piece of paper had the names, addresses and phone numbers of churches in Columbia, Eastover and Mayesville.

Empty ammunition boxes, an American flag, a Confederate flag, a laser attachment for a gun and glock magazine packaging inserts were also found in the car.

The government also placed into evidence a manifesto which they say Roof wrote and was found on a website.

Tracy Sicks, a special agent with the FBI, testified he was involved with the investigation to preserve a now defunct website, LastRhodesian.com, that was related to the shootings at Mother Emanuel.

According to Sicks, an online document found on the site is virtually identical to what Roof wrote in a journal found in his car.

In one section of the document Roof wrote, "I chose Charleston because it is the most historic city in my state, and at one time had the highest ratio of blacks to whites in the country."

"Even today, blacks are subconsciously viewed by white people as lower beings," read a line found in both Roof's reported journal and document online.

In the document, Roof reportedly wrote when a person of color does anything of importance, that individual is identified as a black person.

However, that is not the case for a white person's achievement, according to the document's author.

The prosecution also entered into evidence 60 pictures which were found in a zip file on the site.

The pictures are various shots of Roof at different places.

In one picture, Roof is seen holding a Confederate flag, while in another he is seen standing shirtless on top of an American flag.

Sicks said the website had since been taken down. During Sicks' testimony, Roof continued to stare down at the defense table.

Some family members of the victims reacted as Sicks read the manifesto with one wiping away tears, while another shaking her head back and forth in disbelief.

"I did it."

In a 2-hour confession video released on Friday, Roof told authorities he sat with the parishioners, who were having a Bible study, for a while before opening fire.

Roof told the agents he committed the slayings because of his opinion that blacks were raping white women and killing each other, and that what he did was much more "minuscule" than that.

The government released the entire 2-hour confession video on Friday evening.

In notes retrieved from the suspect's car, Roof apologized to his parents and told them he understood his alleged actions would affect his family.

Excerpts from a recovered journal detailed some of his hatred, prosecutors said.

A survivor testifies

Shooting survivor Felicia Sanders was the first witness prosecutors called to the stand last week after opening statements. Sanders choked back tears and called Dylann Roof "evil, evil, evil" as she described the shooting.

During her testimony, prosecutors had Sanders talk about the personalities of each of the victims, including State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the church's pastor, as their photos were shown on a monitor in the courtroom.

Several Charleston police officers who responded to the church the night of the shooting also took the stand.

Looking ahead

The prosecution expects to wrap up its case against Roof by midweek. The defense will then make its case.

If found guilty, the sentencing phase in the trial likely won't start until after the holidays.

Roof faces 33 charges including hate crimes for the shooting deaths at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

