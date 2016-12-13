Students re-enter Garrett Academy after smell of gas reported

Students and faculty have re-entered Garrett Academy of Technology after a smell of gas was detected Tuesday morning.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the building was evacuated at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The school was cleared for re-entry around 11 a.m.

Students are not being allowed in the industrial arts section of the building as crews investigate the source of the smell.

