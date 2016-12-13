Fourth arrest made in Holly Hill quadruple murder

Derrick Coleman and Antly Scott were both arrested in Foley, Alabama. (Source: Baldwin County Jail)

Investigators have made a fourth arrest in a Holly Hill murder that took the lives of four people.

Luther Smith of Eutawville, 35, has been charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Bond was automatically denied for smith on the charges. Only a circuit judge can set bond for murder in South Carolina.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests during a Tuesday noon press conference, and said the investigation is not over.

The sheriff would not elaborate on the role investigators believe Smith played in the shootings that claimed the lives of Shamekia Sanders, 17, 14-year-old Tamara Perry, 50-year-old Jerome Butler and 28-year-old Krystal Hutto in July 2015.

Dreamzz Nelson, 8, was also shot in the drug-related robbery but survived his wound.

An investigation determined that several gunmen broke into a house on Old State Road during the early morning hours of July 15, 2015. Robbery was determined as the motive for the break-in.

Smith joins Derrick Coleman, 27, Antly Scott, 35, and Robert Bailey, 37, on the roster of people believed to be involved in the deaths.

Shyheim Lippman, 20, of Eutawville was charged with obstruction of justice after lying to investigators in the case.

Ravenell said thousands of man hours were invested day and night, in and out of the state, in an effort to get justice for the victims. He also noted that Tuesday marks 516 days since the murders happened.

"If it takes 516 more days that's in the future, if it takes that, that's exactly what we'll be doing. Still investigating," Ravenell said.

Coleman and Scott were arrested in Alabama earlier this year.

The sheriff said more arrests could be forthcoming.

"We may see you soon," Ravenell said when the news conference concluded.

