Deputies searching for missing teen

Charleston County deputies are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing teenager.

Deputies say Shayne Middleton, 19, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Beehive Road in Awendaw, near Highway 17.



Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or the Charleston County Sheriff's office 843-202-1700.

