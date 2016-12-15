Video shows armed robbers enter Goose Creek Walmart as terrified customers run

Authorities have released video showing armed robbers entering the Goose Creek Walmart as terrified customers run for safety.

The Goose Creek Police Department says the footage was captured on Wednesday night when suspects armed with guns fired shots in the store on 605 St. James Ave. during a robbery Wednesday night.

GCPD officials said on Thursday they are looking to identify two black male suspects and one black male accomplice that entered the store at 10:40 p.m.

"Both subjects were armed and several shots were fired inside the store," police said.

No employees or customers were injured in the incident.

According to police, the suspects approached an employee and demanded money.

"The employee complied with all commands, and the suspects obtained a large amount of money and departed the business," police said.

A police report states as the suspects left the business the suspects opened fire on a female Walmart employee striking her vehicle.

"While several shots were fired at the employee, she was unharmed," police said."The suspects departed the scene prior to police officer’s arrival."

Lisa Burton, who was shopping at the Walmart at the time, said she heard the first shot but thought it was something that had fallen from the ceiling.

"But when the second one started, that ’s when people started screaming and running away from the front," Burton said. "Everybody started saying there was a shooting."

Burton said shoppers were running from the front area of the store after the gunfire had erupted.

According to Burton, she and others managed to get out of the store when an associate opened an emergency exit.

However, Burton says the suspects were outside and heard the door open as well as the alarm.

"Right when the door opened, they turned around and shot at us and hit a truck," Burton said. "We went back inside and ended up in the women’s department."

The store reopened at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Walmart released the following statement:

“The safety of our customers and associates is of the utmost importance to us. We’re thankful no one was injured as a result of this incident. We’re working with police as they gather details and will help in any way we can as they look for those responsible.”

At 11:01 p.m., GCPD officers and deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office responded to the Walmart in reference to an armed robbery in progress.

Officers said they were told by emergency dispatchers that they had received information of two subjects entering the store with "AK47 style rifles" and fired several shots inside the store.

Witnesses told police that the subjects were seen wearing dark colored hoodies and pants.

They were last seen leaving the store and leaving the area on foot near the rear of the building.

Officers reported as they arrived on scene they saw customers evacuating the store. A search of the area then began for the suspects.

The victim said she and another employee were walking to the self-checkout area to restock the registers when she heard what she believed to be a gun shot.

Police say she was then approached by two suspects wearing dark colored hoodies and blue jeans. One of the suspects then pointed the rifle towards the victim, pointed the rifle towards the ceiling and fired a shot.

The victim said the second suspect then fired his rifle towards the ceiling.

Authorities say the suspects then began yelling at people to lay on the ground and demanded money. A third shot was then fired, according to the victim.

The victim said she then opened the currency wagon and stepped out of the way as one of the suspects began to grab several bags. When one of the suspects demanded the victim to open more registers, she explained she was not able to open anything else.

The victim said both suspects were wearing hoodies with hoods up and drawn tight to cover the faces. She said she believed the suspects were possibly black males, but was not sure.

Victims told police the suspects may have worn some type of black ski mask over their face.

According to the victim, the suspect then left the store through the grocery exit.

Police requested K-9 to the scene to help track the suspects, but they were unable to locate them at the time.

