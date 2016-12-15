Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant Police: Suspect in custody after midday shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mount Pleasant, officers say.

Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to a shooting at a home on the 1400 block of Dataw court just before noon. One person was taken to MUSC with injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

Officers say the incident presents no danger to the community at this time. 

