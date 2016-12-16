Security stepped up at Wando High after social media rumors spread

Wando High School will see extra security Friday after rumors of violence at the school spread over social media.

Staff and district security will be on hand Friday, as well as local law enforcement.

Charleston County Schools spokesman Andy Pruitt says nothing has been found to substantiate the rumors, but officials are taking precautions just in case.

"We take any rumor of violence seriously," Pruitt said Friday morning. The rumors started Thursday.

Friday is that last day of school for Charleston County students before Christmas break.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.