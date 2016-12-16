Mount Pleasant police make arrest after men fled during traffic stop

Mount Pleasant police made an arrest Friday afternoon after two men fled on foot from a traffic stop Friday morning.

Jabarie Cooper, 23, of Georgia, was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police say.

Cooper has been charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

On Friday, at approximately 6:32 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a vehicle break-in at Fit Body Boot Camp on Market Center Blvd.

A witness had observed a silver Dodge Charger leaving the area and provided a description to police.

An officer responding to the call observed a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle coming to a stop in the Towne Centre near IHOP, police say.

Once the officer made the traffic stop, both occupants fled the scene on foot, police say.

Several Mount Pleasant Town Centre entrances were blocked as officers searched for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information on the second occupant from this traffic stop to please contact Detective Jenkins at (843) 884-4176 or gjenkins@tompsc.com. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, submit a tip through our smartphone application, or submit a tip at http://mppdnews.blogspot.com/p/submit-tip.html. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

