Man facing charges after Mount Pleasant shooting

A man is facing charges after a shooting in Mount Pleasant.

Officers responded to a home on Dataw Court around noon Thursday to find a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The man was rushed to an area hospital.

Ernest Comar, Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect's bond has been set at $400,000.

