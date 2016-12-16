Quantcast

Man facing charges after Mount Pleasant shooting

Comar. (Source: Charleston County Detention Center) Comar. (Source: Charleston County Detention Center)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A man is facing charges after a shooting in Mount Pleasant.

Officers responded to a home on Dataw Court around noon Thursday to find a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The man was rushed to an area hospital. 

Ernest Comar, Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect's bond has been set at $400,000. 

