Mount Pleasant Police take kids on holiday shopping spree

The Mount Pleasant Police department hosted its third annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart on Friday.

Each year, they say it gets bigger and better. MPPD hosts fundraisers year-round for this annual event and Walmart stepped in to double everything they raised. This year the department came up with $2800 to let a group of Mount Pleasant students go on a Christmas Shopping Spree. Members of Mount Pleasant police and SWAT took kids to buy whatever they want.

”We reach out to the local schools to find out which kids are in need for the holidays and we take those children Christmas shopping,” MPPD corporal Christopher Rosier said. ”Without Walmart’s help, we would not have been able to do it.”

MPPD’s main goals are to spread holiday cheer and built better friendships with those in the Mount Pleasant community.

”Part of one of our goals within the police department is to have good community relations," Rosier said. "What better community relations than having an officer take a kid shopping? Letting them know that we’re here for them, cops are good.”

The toys are not always the only cool part about Christmas to these kids.

”You can open presents and share them with your brothers and sisters," one of the children explained.

”My mom cooks every Christmas and then we go and see our family,” another child chimed in. "I’m going to play this with my sister when Christmas comes,” he said, pointing to his SpeakOut game.

”When everybody gets together and wakes up in the morning,” another child said.

The cops and kids got to hang out more this afternoon, enjoying a free lunch thanks to Chick-fil-A.