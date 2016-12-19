Student claims he was 'jacked up' by Summerville HS teacher

A teacher at Summerville High School faces an assault charge after an incident involving a student earlier this month.

According to a report released by police Monday morning, a student told officers he was "jacked up" by his teacher, James Elliott, while in class.

The student says Elliott dragged him to the front of the class and pushed him into the door after telling the student to go see the school's assistant principal. This all happened, according to the report, after the student plugged a phone into an outlet to charge.

He said Elliott unplugged the charger and asked for the phone after the student picked it up.

The student said he was grabbed by his jacket just underneath his neck and dragged several feet toward the front of the class when he asked if he would get the phone back.

The student said the teacher later argued it was an accident, and that he grabbed the student by the jacket after he started to fall.

Elliott has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the incident is under investigation. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Officials say 22 other students were in the classroom that day.

Some told officers they saw the suspect grab the student and pull him toward the front of the room. None said they saw the suspect trip, according to the report.

