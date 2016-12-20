Second man arrested in connection with September homicide

A second man has been arrested in connection with a North Charleston homicide.

Randall Myers, 25 was taken into custody at a home on Winchester Street and charged murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Monday, police department spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the 4600 block of Hassel Ave. on Sept. 23 to find a shooting victim later identified as Ivan Greene. The victim was taken to MUSC, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers searched abandoned trailers believed to be housing suspects on nearby Mint Avenue, but the incident report states they were unable to find any at that time. During the investigation, officers found a black Lincoln Navigator that collided with a light pole.

Maurice Washington, also charged with murder in the incident, remains behind bars on a total bond of $600,000. Officers say he surrendered earlier this month, fifteen minutes after officers and U.S. Marshals surrounded a home on English Street.

