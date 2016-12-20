Police: Two men facing charges after being found with gun, drugs at Mount Pleasant hotel

Two men are facing charges after being found with a gun and drugs at a hotel, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Officers say they were called to the Days Inn on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard Monday morning after one of the men threatened to "shut [the hotel] down" because a maid allegedly took thousands of dollars from his room.

A woman says Yoshua Moses approached her, demanding to know who cleaned his room. During the conversation, Moses pulled up his shirt to show a firearm and made the threat, officers say.

Moses was charged with pointing a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, trafficking cocaine base, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and trafficking heroin.

An officer found a plastic bag containing weed, cocaine and heroin on Christopher Williams, and he was subsequently charged. Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.