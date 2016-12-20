Former CofC freshman sues school after alleged rape at fraternity house

A former College of Charleston student is suing the school, its board of trustees and a fraternity after she was allegedly drugged and raped at a fraternity house on campus.

The student, then a 17-year-old freshman, says she was drugged and raped at a "Bid Day" party hosted by the now defunct Chi Omicron chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

In the lawsuit, the student says she was forced into a room by two men, James West III and Timothy Seppi, and forced to undress and perform sexual acts on West while Seppi videotaped.

The freshman says she tried to get away from the former fraternity members, who eventually grew annoyed with her and left her alone crying on the bedroom floor with no clothes on.

West faces charges of engaging a child for a sexual performance while Seppi is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The victim said she's suing the College, its board of trustees and Alpha Epsilon Pi for negligence in failing to "develop adequate policies and procedures" that would have prevented the incident from occurring.

The chapter's charter was revoked several days after the alleged assault.

The College of Charleston says it does not comment on pending legal issues.

