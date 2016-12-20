Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run on the Crosstown

The Charleston County Coroners Office has identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the Crosstown Monday night.

Dwayne Stanley, 57 of North Charleston died Monday at MUSC, according to chief deputy coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

Stanley's death was caused by blunt force trauma, O'Neal said.

According to CPD officials, the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at Coming Street.

Police and EMS crews responded, and Stanley was transported to MUSC.

Charleston Police officials say they are currently searching for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

According to CPD officials, the vehicle sought is a dark colored, full size sedan.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

"The family is looking for closure and justice," said Stanley's step-daughter, Marijikia Watson."Any help from the public is greatly needed and appreciated."

A police report states a vehicle traveling north on Highway 17 struck a pedestrian who was traveling east on Coming Street.

CPD officials say the vehicle did not stop after striking the pedestrian, and continued north on Highway 17 towards I-26.

