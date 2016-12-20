Pedestrian killed after being struck on Ashley Phosphate Road identified

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in North Charleston Tuesday night.

Susan Dianne Murphy Hartley, 56, died from massive blunt force head and body trauma at approximately 6:20 p.m., Dorchester County Coroner Alice Durr said.

Troopers said the incident was in the area of Dorchester Manor Boulevard off of Ashley Phosphate Road as Hartley was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road..

A truck traveling south struck a pedestrian who was then struck by a Jeep, investigators say. Hartley was pronounced dead at the scene, Durr said.

