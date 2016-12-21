Bond set for men accused of stealing ATM, leading deputies in chase

The men accused of stealing an ATM and leading officers on a 46-mile chase in a stolen SUV faced a judge in bond court Wednesday.

Ernest Davis and Joseph Cobb were both given a $100,000 bond for burglary. Cobb was also given a $25,000 bond for failing to stop for blue lights and $25,000 for driving a stolen vehicle. The two were sent to MUSC after the SUV hit another vehicle and a light pole, overturned and caught fire Monday.

Officials say the ATM was stolen from the Citgo gas station on Highway 52 in St. Stephen earlier that morning. The two men allegedly broke a glass door with a crowbar to get inside the gas station and hooked up chains to the machine and their vehicle to rip the ATM from its foundation.

A deputy tried to stop the SUV near Hwy 402 but the driver kept going, deputies say. The occupants of the vehicle threw credit cards and a firearm out onto the road as they continued on, according to deputies.

The SUV lead the deputies through the back roads of Berkeley County until it hit another vehicle and a light pole, flipped and caught fire at Hwy 41 and Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant just before 4 a.m.

Deputies were able to get the suspects out of their vehicle.

Both have long criminal records. Investigators say the two men may have also stolen an ATM in Orangeburg County three days prior.

Cobb was released from prison last year, officials say.

