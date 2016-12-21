Police: Man, woman lift pricey antique from King Street store

Charleston police officers are looking for a man and woman after an antique worth thousands of dollars was lifted from a King Street store.

Authorities believe the pair stole a $10,000 English sterling silver milk pitcher from Golden & Associates Antiques between 11 a.m. and noon on Dec. 9.

The pitcher dates back to 1780 and depicts a gentleman with his canine companions spearing an otter from a stream. It has a vine and ivory foliage motif handle, Drew Golden of Golden & Associates says.

Investigators say the male suspect, who appeared to be in his 60s and was wearing a black vest and sunglasses on his head, knew where to find the key that would open the chest where the pitcher was.

A security camera shows the woman wearing a unique blue trench coat with her black hair tied up in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

