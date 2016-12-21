TAKE A STAND: Merry Christmas

It’s no secret we live in world of political correctness.

We do have to be careful not to offend, but sometimes the debate can be a bit silly. Should we say, "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas"?

It’s become a political argument, but is it really? Recent research shows it may not really matter.

Sixty-three percent of the people who voted for Hillary Clinton say it doesn’t matter which greeting is used, while 69 percent of Donald Trump voters say they prefer Merry Christmas.

For me, it’s Merry Christmas and not because of who I voted for, but because that’s how my mama raised me.

So whether you say Seasons Greetings or even Joyous Solstice Wishes, it should be your choice.

So, I’ll say it. Merry Christmas. And I hope it is a truly wonderful holiday for your family.

Let’s remember the less fortunate. And especially our Veterans.

We have a lot to be thankful for.Merry Christmas.

