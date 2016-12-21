TAKE A STAND: New Year's Resolutions

This is the time of year we all make New Year's resolutions.

For most people, it’s to join a gym, lose a little weight and eat healthy.

Based on recent events at home and around the world, we also have a choice. That choice is between Fear or Faith. Fear believes in a negative future. Faith believes in a positive future.

So we have to make a choice, and this determines our belief about the future and the attitude and actions we bring to the present.

There is too much fear in the minds of far too many. This causes leaders and their organizations to either act irrationally or to not act at all.

The answer is the positive road, paved with faith and a belief that our best days are not behind us but ahead of us.

We stay calm, focused, and committed to our vision and purpose. We look for ways to save money and cut costs without making irrational fear-based decisions that sacrifice our future success. We identify opportunities in the midst of the challenges and we focus on solutions instead of problems.

Our faith, whatever that faith is, and belief in a positive future leads to powerful actions today.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.