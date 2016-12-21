Quantcast

Victim identified in single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Victim identified in single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
WADMALAW ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's office has identified the victim of an early-Saturday-morning crash.

James Walter Green, 39, died on scene with blunt force injuries after a crash on Maybank Highway, near Birds Nest Road shortly before 3 a.m. Dec. 17.

Responding officers say his truck ran off the road and collided with a tree. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is the investigating agency. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly