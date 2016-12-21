Moncks Corner man arrested on child pornography charges

A Moncks Corner man is facing 12 charges relating to sexual exploitation of minors.

Aaron Thomas Woodley, 42, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Investigators say Woodley distributed child pornography over the internet.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest and investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation, Wilson said.

Both charges are felonies and each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted, Wilson said.

The attorney general's office will prosecute the case.

