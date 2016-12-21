North Charleston Police arrest men for burglary after police chase

North Charleston police arrested three men after responding to a reported burglary in progress Wednesday morning.

North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor said Rashawn Hutchins, 20, Joshua Hutchins, 19, and William Miller, 20 were arrested for second-degree burglary. Rashawn Hutchins is also being charged with failure to stop for blue light and sirens.

The call came from the 6400 block of Dorchester Road, shortly after 9 a.m., Pryor said.

Police were told the suspects were fleeing the scene with stolen items in an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Officers observed the vehicle described and initiated a traffic stop, Pryor said.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Rashawn Hitchins, failed to stop and proceeded west on Dorchester Road.

The vehicle collided with a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road and police say the three then fled the scene on foot and were arrested after a brief pursuit.

The victim in the Nissan Pathfinder was transported to M.U.S.C for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

All three suspects were transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.