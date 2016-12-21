Charleston Police respond to fatal construction accident

Charleston Police responded to a fatal downtown construction accident Friday morning.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Charleston County EMS.

The call came from a construction site on the 100 block of Lockwood Drive, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

Francis said the crime scene technician and coroner also reported to the scene.

Charleston County Coroners Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

