Lowcountry powersport manufacturer expanding, adding jobs

A Lowcountry-based powersport manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County with an investment expected to add new jobs.

Bintelli LLC builds and distributes mopeds, scooters and electric vehicles for a variety of applications, according to a release from the governor's office.

Bintelli increased its electric vehicle manufacturing output and its available inventory at its headquarters at 620 Dobbin Road in Charleston, governor's office spokesman Brian Symmes said.

The expansion is expected to add 23 new jobs over the next five years, 10 of which have already been filled.

The company's president, Justin Jackrel, said the changes mean the company will fulfill an early vision.

“With a large manufacturing team, increased inventory and additional sales and support staff, we are finally able to run our program the way we have envisioned for the last few years," Jackrel said. "It’s a really exciting time for us at Bintelli, and thus far, our dealers and customers have been extremely excited about the early returns of our expansion.”

“Each time one of our companies in the manufacturing industry is able to expand here, it shows the world that South Carolina’s workforce is second to none," Gov. Nikki Haley said. "We’re excited to congratulate Bintelli and its leadership on the success it has found here and look forward to seeing the impact that this investment, and the 23 new jobs it means for Charleston County, will have in the lives of South Carolinians.”

The company will begin hiring for the new positions immediately, and interested applicants should visit the company website at www.bintelliscooters.com.

