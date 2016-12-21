Quantcast

Emergency crews clear I-526 accident in Mount Pleasant - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews clear I-526 accident in Mount Pleasant

Source: Debi Chard Source: Debi Chard
Source: Mt. Pleasant PD Source: Mt. Pleasant PD
Picture provided Picture provided

Emergency crews have cleared an accident on I-526 eastbound in Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon. 

The accident was just after Longpoint and had earlier shut down the left lane. 

Pictures from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly