Coroner searching for deceased Kentucky man's relatives in Charleston

A coroner in Kentucky is searching for a recently deceased man's family who lives in the Charleston area.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is asking for the public's help to find relatives or friends of Charles Norman Clark who died on Dec. 18, 2016 of natural causes at his home in on Ballpark Drive in Lexington.

According to Ginn, Clark has several sisters, a brother and a nephew in Charleston.

"Mr. Clark is a 72 year old white male whose date of birth is Jan. 25, 1944," Ginn said.

Anyone with information on Clark's relatives should contact Ginn at 859-455-4500.

